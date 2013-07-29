Each week leading up to the magazine’s anniversary in September we want you to select your favourite programme from a shortlist voted on by Radio Times staff in six programme categories.

Allen said: “In terms of a desert island comedy favourite I’d actually go for Father Ted. I can watch that over and over because it’s so brilliantly daft. Imagine the concept as a pitch on a page, it sounds quite rarefied and niche but shows you can do a comedy about anything if you get the right character ingredients.

“Partridge a very close second and Only Fools takes bronze for me.”

More like this

The Inbetweeners’ actors Joe Thomas and Simon Bird have both chosen The Office as the comedy that should win.

“The Office should win,” said Bird while Thomas added: “For me, when I saw The Office, I thought: it’s so good and so decent. I used to watch The Office every day on my year off. I did a gap year where I went to Australia for a bit and then came home at Christmas and then did nothing for six months before I went to university. And I used to watch The Office every morning. My basic mindset was: at least there is this. This is my main thing that I value.

Bird added: “The point is it came out at a crucial age for us. It came out when I was 16, 17 – formative years.”

Veteran comedy writer Barry Cryer plumped for Porridge: “Oh dear, that is very difficult. It would have to be one of the heavyweight ones like Till Death Us Do Part, Hancock or Steptoe and Son. Actually, no, the one sitcom I would single out is Porridge. Porridge was just immaculate. Every week it was just full of good characters and brilliantly written. Yes, I’d choose Porridge.”

Advertisement

We're compiling the greatest night of TV ever and we want you to have your say... Vote for your favourite comedy of all time in Radio Times' poll