HBO votes Meyer again in 2014!
Veep series 3 is confirmed just three episodes into the second run of Armando Iannucci's political satire
Veep fans will be happy to hear that HBO has renewed the show for a third season, just three episodes into series two.
Created by Armando Iannucci, Veep was only launched last year but already has received critical acclaim, including an Emmy award and Golden Globe nomination for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ (Seinfeld and Curb your Enthusiasm) performance as bumbling Vice-President Selina Meyer.
The show follows Meyer as she navigates a career in the White House, often snubbed and disregarded in her position as “second in command” and making regrettable media blunders.
Iannucci was inspired to make the US political satire by his award-winning BBC series The Thick of It and spin-off film In the Loop, and as the man behind comedy-favourite Alan Partridge it’s no surprise that he continues to go from strength to strength across the pond.
Veep airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK - with series 2 expected this summer.