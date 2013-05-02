The show follows Meyer as she navigates a career in the White House, often snubbed and disregarded in her position as “second in command” and making regrettable media blunders.

Iannucci was inspired to make the US political satire by his award-winning BBC series The Thick of It and spin-off film In the Loop, and as the man behind comedy-favourite Alan Partridge it’s no surprise that he continues to go from strength to strength across the pond.

Veep airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK - with series 2 expected this summer.