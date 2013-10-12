The comedy, which is expected to premiere on the network in 2014, initially had a planned midseason hiatus moved forward by two weeks so that more work could be done to develop scripts. But now the seven-day scheduled break has been made permanent with no plans to shoot any further episodes.

Fox still plans to air the existing seven instalments and are yet to officially cancel the series but, according to reports, the cast have been told they should pursue other projects.

The network are said to have had concerns about the tone of Us & Them which, as a romantic comedy, stands apart from their other, edgier new shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Seth MacFarlane's controversial Dads.

More like this

The British Gavin & Stacey - which was co-written by James Corden and Ruth Jones - starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as Gavin and Stacey and ran for three series until 2010. Corden and Jones also appeared as Smithy and Nessa and the show scored critical acclaim, winning a number of accolades including the Bafta Audience Award in 2008.

For a sneak peek of Us & Them, take a look at the trailer below...

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

//

//