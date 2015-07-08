The animation's showrunner Al Jean, who previously said he would find new actors to voice the characters, took to Twitter to confirm Shearer's change of heart, saying "I am truly glad he is returning to the show."

While Shearer himself tweeted to thank the show's fans for their unwavering support:

Shearer has now reportedly signed the same four-season contract as the other main voice cast Dan Castellaneta, Yeardley Smith, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria, meaning Mr Burns and co will be around for a while yet.

The Simpsons' 27th season airs later this year