The father of three is said to have found TV Burp’s punishing schedule too great a strain on his private life.

Hill outlined his exhaustion with the series in June, saying: "It is a drag. One year I did 21 shows — most series are only eight. At the end of it I was completely mental.

"I do dread making the show. Watching TV is all-consuming.”

More like this

But despite the paper’s claims, there has been no official confirmation that the programme will end in 2012.

A spokesperson for Harry Hill and Avalon, the production company behind TV Burp, said: "Harry has a lot of commitments in the next year, but a final decision has not yet been reached and everyone is very much looking forward to the upcoming series"

An ITV spokesman said: “Harry Hill’s TV Burp returns to ITV1 for a new series next week, with a further series in early 2012. We have a great relationship with Harry and look forward to this continuing.”

Harry Hill launched TV Burp, an irreverent TV analysis show, in 2002 on ITV1, it has since won three Baftas.

Advertisement

[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/5543193[/embed]