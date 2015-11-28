According to sources close to the project, the spoof cookery show is still in the early stages of development. But ITV bosses are understood to have high hopes for the proposed new series, which promises mayhem, jollity, some ridiculous cuisine and, of course, those massive Harry collars…

Harry Hill’s TV Burp (below) ran for 11 series between 2001 and 2012 and was memorable for its many in-jokes. These included various talking puppets and stage-managed “fights” before the central commercial break.

Hill will also be on BBC1 this Christmas in a new instalment of his caper The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm.

The second film will follow in the footsteps of last year’s seasonal show which saw Fast Show star Charlie Higson distill Norman Hunter's classic children's books into a 60-minute drama.

Hill will once again play the eccentric Professor with returns for Vicki Pepperdine as the highly-strung housekeeper Mrs Flittersnoop and Fast Show star Simon Day who made a memorable Colonel Dedshott of the Catapult Cavaliers.

Once again, the Christmas special brings to life the almost-blind Professor's madcap scientific experiments in a plot fashioned by Higson around Hunter's many short stories about his exploits.