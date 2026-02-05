Known for his iconic roles in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner and many more projects, one would imagine it would be hard for Harrison Ford to ever choose a 'final role', one he would be happy to end his storied career with.

Ad

However, it seems Ford may have done just that, as he revealed at Apple TV's Press Day for 2026 that his part in the streamer's comedy-drama series Shrinking could be that role.

Of starring in the series, which is now airing its third season and has recently been renewed for a fourth, Ford said: "Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient.

"This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I’m happy to have found it here."

Harrison Ford in Shrinking. Apple TV

In Shrinking, which also stars Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley, Ford plays Paul Rhoades, a therapist and mentor to the central character, Jimmy.

Across the seasons, we have seen Paul coming to terms with his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, while also finding love with his neurologist Julie, played by Wendie Malick.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Of course, Ford's comments don't necessarily mean that Paul in Shrinking will be his final role. The actor recently starred in both seasons of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1923, and also took over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt in the MCU.

While Ford has only played Ross once thus far, in Captain America: Brave New World, the character, who transformed into Red Hulk in that film, is certainly still around – meaning he could return in a future project.

Shrinking season 3 continues on Wednesdays. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on Apple TV. You can sign up to Apple TV now.

Add Shrinking to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.