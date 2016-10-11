The 1992 animation told the Middle Eastern-set folk tale of a young man given three wishes by a genie trapped in a lamp and the evil sorcerer who covets the magical object. It was the highest grossing movie of the year and a stage musical based on the film opened on Broadway in 2014, and is currently playing in London's West End.

Robin Williams voiced the genie, charming audiences with his theatrical wit and charm. It is not yet known what the new approach to his character will be, but his are certainly big shoes to fill.

Dan Lin is producing the movie, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio’s intent is to re-tell Aladdin’s story through a non-linear narrative, much like Ritchie did with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

More like this

Advertisement

Aladdin marks the latest in a string of live-action updates of Disney classics including Cinderella, Pete’s Dragon and The Jungle Book. Next year will see the release of Beauty and the Beast followed by Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.