Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Modern Family, How To Get Away With Murder and more renewed by ABC
Has your favourite show been recommissioned?
ABC has just announced a raft of recommissions. And, once again, the future is looking bright for writer Shonda Rhimes, with Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder all coming back for new seasons.
Modern Family has also been green-lit for its eighth run, alongside returning shows The Goldbergs, Once Upon a Time and Agents of SHIELD.
The Bachelor, Black-ish, Dancing With the Stars, Fresh Off the Boat and The Middle are safe for another season too, while the likes of Agent Carter, Castle, Nashville, Galavant, American Crime, Last Man Standing and new drama series The Family, which stars Sherlock's Rupert Graves, are still awaiting their fate.
“We’re very proud of our strong roster of performers, and we’re excited about what they will bring us creatively next season,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said. Dungey, who took up the post just a few weeks ago, broke with tradition by handing out early renewals for these shows. ABC historically wait until "upfront week" later in the spring, when US networks announce their upcoming schedules.