The 30-year-old actress and filmmaker, who co-wrote and starred in Frances Ha, is set to play the female version of unlucky-in-love Ted Moseby in the series, which has been written by HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and expected to follow the same format as the original.

Gerwig will play Sally, described as "a sweet yet free-spritied girl in her late-twenties who has never really embraced the notion of growing up" by E! News. But unlike HIMYM's lead Ted, Sally will already be married when we first meet her (though chances are, she won't be for long...)

As well as starring in Frances Ha, Gerwig has appeared in No Strings Attached, Arthur, To Rome With Love, Damsels in Distress and Greenberg. The multi-talented star also wrote, directed, produced and starred in 2008's Nights and Weekends.

How I Met Your Mother stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris. The show, which premiered on US network CBS in 2005, chronicles the love life of lead character Ted as he searches for the woman who will one day be the mother of his children. The ninth and final series is currently broadcasting in America and will follow in the UK on E4.

