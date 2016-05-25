Google search tribute to Douglas Adams and Towel Day gives the answer to Life, the Universe and Everything
A fittingly fun tribute to the late Douglas Adams
Today is Towel Day, the day fans of Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy and its genius author Douglas Adams celebrate his life and works.
Adams died on 11 May 2001, aged just 49, and is much missed, hence the annual Towel Day (which falls a fortnight afterwards simply because it took people a while to get organised).
In the Hitchhikers trilogy, the general competence of a person (or alien) was judged on how easy it was for them to quickly lay their hands on their towel (which was considered a very handy, multipurpose item). Hence the saying "There's a frood who really knows where his towel is!" And hence the name Towel Day.
The other thing fans of the books will know is that they also reveal the answer to the great question of life, the universe and everything (it's 42). And you know what else reveals that answer? Google...
Douglas Adams – a huge fan of the internet, who predicted most of it 17 years ago – would have been proud...