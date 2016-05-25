In the Hitchhikers trilogy, the general competence of a person (or alien) was judged on how easy it was for them to quickly lay their hands on their towel (which was considered a very handy, multipurpose item). Hence the saying "There's a frood who really knows where his towel is!" And hence the name Towel Day.

The other thing fans of the books will know is that they also reveal the answer to the great question of life, the universe and everything (it's 42). And you know what else reveals that answer? Google...

Advertisement

Douglas Adams – a huge fan of the internet, who predicted most of it 17 years ago – would have been proud...