Each search results in a individualised pop-up animation relating to the character. For example, if you search for 'Phoebe Buffay', a guitar appears in the character's knowledge panel; when clicked on it activates the song 'Smelly Cat', sung by actress Lisa Kudrow, along with an animated cat that prowls across the screen.

For 'Ross Geller', a white sofa appears that, once clicked on, causes the Google search results to literally "PIVOT!" each time you click, before eventually the sofa splits in two. Meanwhile Chandler's beloved duck and chick waddle across the screen when you click on the illustrated reclining chair (otherwise known as "Rosita").

The remaining animations include a mannequin sporting 'The Rachel' haircut for Rachel Green; cleaning products (what else?) for Monica; and edible treats for Joey, complete with the immortal line, "JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD".

If you're still craving some further '90s nostalgia, you can also Google search the term 'Friends glossary', with famous references and quotations from the series.