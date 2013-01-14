For instance, they caught 26-year-old Girls creator and star Lena Dunham in their sights and had a playful dig at the amount of flesh on show in her HBO comedy series. Fey quipped: "If they’re forcing you to do all that nudity, just tell us. Give us a signal … and we’ll call child services for you."

Poehler spotted Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow in the audience and joked: "I haven’t really been following the controversy over Zero Dark Thirty, but when it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron."

And later, Fey (rather unkindly) referred to Django Unchained director Quentin Tarantino as "the star of all my sexual nightmares."

So find out exactly why Oscars host Seth MacFarlane was keen to insist that Fey and Poehler "did great" at last night's ceremony in this clip from the Awards:

