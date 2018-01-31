Salling was awaiting trial after pleading guilty to the possession of child pornography. He was set to appear in court on Wednesday 7th March.

The actor starred alongside Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch in the hit musical sitcom for the entirety of its run from 2009-2015 – as a main cast member in seasons 1-4, and recurring thereafter.

In a statement to the BBC on Tuesday, Salling's lawyer said: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement."

More like this

"He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

Advertisement

The Samaritans offer a safe place to talk any time you like, in your own way – about whatever’s getting to you