The Girls series two finale may seem like eons ago but while we twiddle our thumbs awaiting a third instalment, Lena Dunham and co are busy at work on the set of the award-winning US series. The proof? This achingly cool production trailer released overnight which pieces together an album of trendy polaroid snaps of the Girls cast and crew.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot Dunham goofing around with her co-stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet in a range of locations, including a number of picutres of the cast filming on a beach in their bikinis. Dunham's character, Hannah Horvath – the hazard-prone twentysomething trying to make her way in New York – can also be seen embracing her erratic ex-lover, Adam (played by Adam Sackler). Hannah's college boyfriend Elijah (Andrew Rannalls), who admitted he was gay in series one, also appears, as does Shoshanna's former other half, Ray (Alex Karpovsky)