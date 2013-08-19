Girls series 3 - behind the scenes
A new production teaser shows Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet goofing around on set
The Girls series two finale may seem like eons ago but while we twiddle our thumbs awaiting a third instalment, Lena Dunham and co are busy at work on the set of the award-winning US series. The proof? This achingly cool production trailer released overnight which pieces together an album of trendy polaroid snaps of the Girls cast and crew.
Eagle-eyed fans will spot Dunham goofing around with her co-stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet in a range of locations, including a number of picutres of the cast filming on a beach in their bikinis. Dunham's character, Hannah Horvath – the hazard-prone twentysomething trying to make her way in New York – can also be seen embracing her erratic ex-lover, Adam (played by Adam Sackler). Hannah's college boyfriend Elijah (Andrew Rannalls), who admitted he was gay in series one, also appears, as does Shoshanna's former other half, Ray (Alex Karpovsky)
The new teaser gives fans a premiere date of 2014, but in the meantime a production diary has been set up featuring photos, spoilers and titbits from the set. And you're going to want to check out this slick sneak preview, of course...