Girls is back – and Lena Dunham is dancing like no one's watching
The first footage from season 5 has made it onto the internet – and Hannah is throwing some serious shapes
We all have those moments in our bedrooms, where we bust some energetic moves when no one's watching. But imagine having that moment broadcast to millions and millions of people? Your worst nightmare, right? Not if you're Lena Dunham.
She's throwing some seriously enthusiastic shapes in the first footage from season five of Girls. Dressed in a crop top, her character Hannah Horvath is dancing like nobody's watching (and let's be honest, we wouldn't expect any less from her).
The 20-second clip is the very first we've seen of the latest series, set to begin airing in the US next February. But while we've got a sneak peek at Hannah's memorable dance moves, we still have no idea what exactly is in store for our favourite twenty-something and friends Marnie (Allison Williams), Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) when the show returns.