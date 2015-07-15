Kicking off this autumn, Lenny is "email newsletter where there's no such thing as too much information," focussing on "feminism, style, health, politics, friendship and everything else" reveals Dunham's newly launched website.

Dunham is following in the digital footsteps of fellow celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively, who run aspirational lifestyle brands Goop and Preserve. But the difference with Dunham's venture will surely be her no holds barred approach.

The Girls creator and star is well known for the confessional and sometimes controversial nature of her work, on TV and in recent book Not That Kind of Girl.

"We’ll be allowed to show the ugly and complicated thought processes that go into forming your own brand of feminism, and your own identity, because it’s not all clean back here," Dunham said.

Lenny might immediately appeal to Dunhams' army of millennial fans, but she insists that her email newsletter is for anyone. "Sign up your mom, your dad, your radical niece, your silent cousin," she wrote on Twitter.

"[Lenny is for] people who want to talk about radical politics but also want to talk about fashion and also want to talk about Rihanna, and also understand that all of those things can be happening at the same time," Dunham told Buzzfeed. "An army of like-minded intellectually curious women and the people who love them, who want to bring change but also want to know, like, where to buy the best tube top for summer that isn’t going to cost your entire paycheck."

We think it's safe to assume that if you're not already living your life the Lena Dunham way, you will be soon...