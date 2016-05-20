The return of our fave fast-talking mother-daughter duo will consist of four feature-length movies, and is said to be set across the four seasons of one year.

The reboot will see the return of Graham and her co-star Alexis Bledel as well as a whole host of familiar faces including Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Sean Gunn, Keiko Agena, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia and Yanic Truesdale.

Netflix also released artwork for the reboot. Lovely, isn't it?

More like this

Advertisement

An air date for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to become available on the service later this year.