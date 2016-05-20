Gilmore Girls renamed for Netflix reboot
The return of Rory and Lorelai will be called...
The Gilmore Girls are getting a new show title when they return for brand new episodes on Netflix.
Star Lauren Graham announced the new moniker on Ellen Degeneres' chat show last night, revealing that the reboot will be titled (drum roll, please) Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
The return of our fave fast-talking mother-daughter duo will consist of four feature-length movies, and is said to be set across the four seasons of one year.
The reboot will see the return of Graham and her co-star Alexis Bledel as well as a whole host of familiar faces including Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Sean Gunn, Keiko Agena, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia and Yanic Truesdale.
Netflix also released artwork for the reboot. Lovely, isn't it?
An air date for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is yet to be confirmed, but it's expected to become available on the service later this year.