It also features Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle and is one of five new pilots the on-demand service will be serving up to customers, who will then be able to review them, influencing which of them go on to have full series commissioned.

Debuting on 17th March along with Mrs Maisel are sci-fi drama Oasis, starring Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as a priest sent to establish a colony on a distant planet; The New VIPs, an animated comedy following a group of low level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidentally murdering their boss; Budding Prospects, a 1983-set drama about three hapless city boys getting into marijuana farming; and The Legend of Master Legend, about a “homemade superhero” juggling family life and crime-fighting in LA.

Amazon’s Spring 2017 Pilot Season premieres on 17th March on Amazon Video