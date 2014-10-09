While fans will be glad to see the long-awaited sequel, the cast change is likely to be divisive, but even before the news was officially announced Feig was already defending his choice on Twitter.

Earlier this month, original series actor Bill Murray welcomed the idea of a new female team, even making a few suggestions (as did we):

"I'm fine with [a female-led Ghostbusters 3]," he said. "I would go to that movie, and they'd probably have better outfits, too."

"Melissa [McCarthy] would be a spectacular Ghostbuster. And Kristen Wiig is so funny – God, she’s funny!" he told the Star during the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. “I like this girl Linda Cardellini [from Mad Men] a lot. And Emma Stone is funny. There are some funny girls out there."