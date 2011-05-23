Last year, the three writers – Pepperdine, Jo Scanlan and Jo Brand - who also play leading roles in the show won the Royal Television Society Award and the Writer’s Guild Award in the comedy writing categories, beating the likes of Peep Show and The IT Crowd in the process. Getting On satirises the current state of the NHS and is directed by The Thick of It’s Peter Capaldi.

There are no firm details yet as regards filming and transmission dates, but fans can expect to see six 30-minute episodes.

Cheryl Taylor, Controller, Comedy Commissioning at the BBC said: “"We are thrilled that both the superb comedy performances and wonderful writing of Getting On have recently been recognised by both Bafta and the RTS. Fans will be delighted to hear that the show has been recommissioned for BBC Four."

Richard Klein, Controller, BBC Four, added: “I am delighted that Getting On will be coming back for a third run. Jo Brand's Bafta yesterday only confirms just what a wonderfully warm, witty and insightful comedy this is - an all-female star cast featuring ladies of a certain age dealing with all the absurdities and realities that is the NHS, and all done in a manner guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.”