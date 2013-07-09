A story of love, dogs and the love of dogs, according to the BBC it will be set around the Wirral-based dog training classes run by the formidable Nana V (Jo Scanlan) – “For All Your Dogging Needs”.

Puppy Love follows two very different women - Nana V and Naomi Singh (Vicki Pepperdine) as they navigate their headstrong dogs, teenage kids and disappointing husbands, the BBC announced.

Shane Allen said of the 6x30-minute comedy written by and starring Scanlon and Pepperdine: "Puppy Love both celebrates and sends up the deeply held relationship between dogs and their owners. This is a real passion piece from Jo and Vicki who have yet again succeeded in creating a wonderful set of characters."

The news reflects the growing kudos of the comedy writers after US cable network HBO ordered a pilot based on the pair's bittersweet BBC4 comedy Getting On which will be overseen by the creators of drama series Big Love - Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer.

However Getting On, which originated in the UK in 2009 and starred the duo alongside Jo Brand as a trio of put-upon nurses working on a ward at an over-stretched NHS hospital, will not be returning.

The BBC has also announced that Count Arthur Strong, which debuted on BBC2 last night, has been re-commissioned for a second series.