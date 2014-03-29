It may be marmite but Mrs Brown's Boys is one of the most widely-watched shows on television. 2014 will see her creator, Brendan O'Carroll, make the leap to the silver screen, starring in Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie - and today marks the release of the first full-length trailer.

D'Plot will show Agnes (O'Carroll) finding her livelihood under threat when a ruthless developer tries to shut her Moore Street market stall. Aided by the Brown family and "a motley troop of blind trainee Ninjas, an alcoholic solicitor, and a barrister with Tourettes Syndrom", d'mother of all battles is on to save it.