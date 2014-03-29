Get ready for d'mother of all battles in Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie
The first full-length trailer for creator Brendan O'Carroll's foray into cinema has been released
It may be marmite but Mrs Brown's Boys is one of the most widely-watched shows on television. 2014 will see her creator, Brendan O'Carroll, make the leap to the silver screen, starring in Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie - and today marks the release of the first full-length trailer.
D'Plot will show Agnes (O'Carroll) finding her livelihood under threat when a ruthless developer tries to shut her Moore Street market stall. Aided by the Brown family and "a motley troop of blind trainee Ninjas, an alcoholic solicitor, and a barrister with Tourettes Syndrom", d'mother of all battles is on to save it.
Directed by Mrs Brown's Boys director, Ben Kellett, D'Movie is released in UK cinemas on 27 June. Check out the first trailer below..