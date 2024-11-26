Never say never. Having waited all those years, answering people’s questions about if there’s ever going to be another one. And then having to answer the same question when we’d done another one, I was surprised but not shocked. And I don’t think the BBC will ever kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

So there may be scope for more?

The point is, we just put together the most extraordinary, grand finale to the best part of 20 years of work. Who knows?

Was playing Mick again emotional?

I didn’t feel emotional until we started heading towards the end of the shoot. Then you realise, well, this is very likely the last time that we all get together. And having joined in with everything from the very beginning – seeing people in their 20s who are now pushing 50, it’s a fascinating study. I’m now an elderly gentleman, while I was respectably in my 60s when it started.

There's extreme secrecy around the details of the final episode. How did you find that?

Ever since we’ve started doing it, people have always wanted to know more. But if they ask you, you just say, 'Look, if I tell you one thing, it’s like a great big knitted garment. You pull one thread and the rest are all gonna come apart. So, I ain’t telling you anything. That’s it.'

You've mentioned that you added some of yourself to playing Mick. Are you similar?

I’m pretty close to Mick and I enjoy playing him because he’s a gentle soul. Back when I played Archie Mitchell [in EastEnders], that side of me was not one that I always wanted to show, whereas Mick is much more the character I am.

What was it like reuniting with Alison Steadman, who plays your on-screen wife, Pam?

Alison and I have a really lovely working relationship. We like playing those characters together and it’s wonderful to sense their love. Everyone is watching an extended family succeed in moving forward with love at the core.

And finally — will there be an update on Mick and Pam's, um, fondness for Charles and Camilla, now they're the king and queen?

My lips are sealed…

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Radio Times.

Gavin & Stacey returns on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.