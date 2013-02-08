"Pauline’s walkout has a massive, emotional and extremely funny impact on all the relationships around her," a spokesman for production company Tiger Aspect said. "So in each episode, while following Pauline’s journey we will also explore the other marriages in the family focusing on a couple each week."

Pauline's departure is prompted in part by her uncommunicative husband "Silent Ken" - who will be played not by Lamb, but by regular Victoria Wood collaborator Duncan Preston.

Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie and Graeme Hawley co-star along with Lamb.

Love and Marriage has been written by Stewart Harcourt (Murder on the Orient Express, Jericho) and is directed by Debbie Isitt (Nativity!, Confetti).