Gavin and Stacey's Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman to reunite
Heartwarming six-part ITV comedy drama series Love and Marriage now filming in Coventry
Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb - who played Gav's parents in the BBC's massive hit comedy Gavin and Stacey - are both to star in a heartwarming new ITV comedy drama.
Filming began in and around Coventry on 24 January for the six-part Love and Marriage, which follows what happens to the three generations of the extended Paradise family when their 60-year-old matriarch Pauline (Steadman), a lollipop lady, retires from her job and walks out on her family.
"Pauline’s walkout has a massive, emotional and extremely funny impact on all the relationships around her," a spokesman for production company Tiger Aspect said. "So in each episode, while following Pauline’s journey we will also explore the other marriages in the family focusing on a couple each week."
Pauline's departure is prompted in part by her uncommunicative husband "Silent Ken" - who will be played not by Lamb, but by regular Victoria Wood collaborator Duncan Preston.
Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie and Graeme Hawley co-star along with Lamb.
More like this
Love and Marriage has been written by Stewart Harcourt (Murder on the Orient Express, Jericho) and is directed by Debbie Isitt (Nativity!, Confetti).