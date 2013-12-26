Gangsta Granny – what did you think?
David Walliams, Miranda Hart, Joanna Lumley, Robbie Williams and more have a tan-fastic time
David Walliams and Miranda Hart joke that they don’t even watch their own shows at Christmas – David doesn’t want his family to think he’s watching their every reaction and Miranda scuttles off to watch Morecambe and Wise.
But while they’ve been keeping themselves busy, what did you think of their festive family treat Gangsta Granny?
Adapted from Walliams's book, it had all the right things to keep the kids entertained – a jewel-thieving granny, young Ben on an unexpected adventure and silly mummy and daddy left watching Strictly Come Dancing.
Robbie Williams lit up the screen – quite literally with his inch-thick fake tan - and Joanna Lumley took a turn as the Queen. Quite proper for Christmas.
Does it get your thumbs up? Let us know what you thought in the comments below…