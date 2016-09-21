Details about throwbacks to the original '80s and '90s sitcom have been leaking over the past few months, with a special school reunion episode set to feature the likes of DJ's rival Kathy Santoni, Duane (one-time boyfriend of Kimmy with his trademark "whatever" catchphrase), Stephanie's former best friend Gia, plus rich kid Nelson (now to be played by Hal Sparks).

Viewers can also expect more romantic complications for recently widowed DJ, who left us hanging at the end of season one when she refused to choose between high-school sweetheart Steve and veterinarian colleague Matt, while kooky Kimmy was seen backing out of her wedding to philandering Fernando. All three guys will be back in the sophomore season, while Stephanie is to also get a new love interest.

As can be seen from the new image, DJ's sons Jackson, Max and Tommy all continue to feature, along with Kimmy's feisty teenage daughter Ramona.

And for those craving some new dance sequences alongside the comedy (and who hasn't tried to master the Gibbler Gallop?) then watch out for cameos by New Kids on the Block and Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

However, anyone expecting to see the Olsen twins reprising the role of Michelle Tanner will be disappointed. Last month, Jodie Sweetin revealed that plans to get Mary-Kate and Ashley back on screen had been thwarted. "We've tried everything. I think we've kinda given up," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The original Full House cast (above) and the Fuller House line-up (below)

The first series of Fuller House was released back in February this year, with a second season quickly hurried into production. Star John Stamos said of Netflix's decision: "The fans of the show loved it. They renewed it within, like, a day. They actually sort of put a rush on it."

Family favourite Full House - created by Jeff Franklin - aired on ABC between 1987 and 1995 (and in the UK on Sky One) and went on to spawn spin-off books, toys and even a board game. The final episode of the original run - broadcast in May 1995 - was watched in the US by 24 million viewers.