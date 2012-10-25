The project was originally announced in May but was officially given the go ahead yesterday after a deal was struck between Canadian companies Dorado Media and Arc Productions, the studio behind animated hit Gnomeo and Juliet.

Fry and Laurie will lend their voices to the 90-minute CGI movie based on Wilde’s farcical tale of an American family who move into a British mansion, much to the annoyance of its world-weary ghost. Fry will star as the title character, Sir Simon de Canterville, whilst Laurie will voice his resident nemesis, a lowly gardener who is not what he first appears.

The film is being produced by London-based Melmoth films, with Kim Burdon in the director’s chair and legendary composer Ennio Morricone providing the score.

The Canterville Ghost will be released worldwide in time for Christmas 2014.