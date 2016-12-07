From Porridge to Dad's Army - when are the classic Christmas comedies on?
Your guide to when the likes of Blackadder, The Good Life and Victoria Wood are showing over the festive season
New episodes of Outnumbered and Mrs Brown's Boys are all well and good, but who doesn't enjoy a visit from the Comedies of Christmas Past over the festive season? Enter Captain Mainwaring, Blackadder and Fletch will all their classic episodes! Find out who's showing when with our handy guide:
Blackadder's Christmas Carol
Christmas Day (7:15pm, BBC2) - kindly Ebenezer Blackadder is visited by his ghastly ancestors
Dad's Army
Saturday 17 December (6:25pm, BBC2) - a chance to see the first ever episode
Christmas Eve (7:00pm, BBC2) - Mainwaring tests the platoon's stamina. Christmas special from 1971
Christmas Day (8:00pm, BBC2) - is Mainwaring really a softie at heart? From 1974
Boxing Day (6:50pm, BBC2) - Arthur Lowe plays two roles when Mainwaring's brother shows up. From 1975
Tuesday 27 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - a fundraising bazaar causes rivalries to resurface. From 1976
The Good Life
Christmas Day (1:55pm, BBC2) - Margo is left without food and drink on Christmas Day. From 1977
Wednesday 28 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - Tom fears he and Barbara have no money set aside for their old age. From 1978
Morecambe and Wise
Christmas Day (5:40pm, BBC2) - festive edition from 1976 featuring Elton John, John Thaw and Dennis Waterman
Porridge
Friday 23 December (5:15pm, BBC2) - 1976 Christmas special sees Reg Unwin trying to take Mr Barrowclough hostage
To the Manor Born
Thursday 29 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - Festive special from 1979. Audrey is preparing for Christmas
Victoria Wood
Sunday 18 December (7:40pm, BBC2) - a whole evening of special programmes and archive classics
Plus: Sky, Virgin and BT subscribers can see vintage episodes of the likes of Only Fools and Horses, The Vicar of Dibley and The Royle Family throughout the festive period on Gold. Check your Christmas issue of Radio Times for more details (out now).