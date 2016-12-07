Christmas Day (7:15pm, BBC2) - kindly Ebenezer Blackadder is visited by his ghastly ancestors

Dad's Army

Saturday 17 December (6:25pm, BBC2) - a chance to see the first ever episode

Christmas Eve (7:00pm, BBC2) - Mainwaring tests the platoon's stamina. Christmas special from 1971

Christmas Day (8:00pm, BBC2) - is Mainwaring really a softie at heart? From 1974

Boxing Day (6:50pm, BBC2) - Arthur Lowe plays two roles when Mainwaring's brother shows up. From 1975

Tuesday 27 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - a fundraising bazaar causes rivalries to resurface. From 1976

The Good Life

Christmas Day (1:55pm, BBC2) - Margo is left without food and drink on Christmas Day. From 1977

Wednesday 28 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - Tom fears he and Barbara have no money set aside for their old age. From 1978

Morecambe and Wise

Christmas Day (5:40pm, BBC2) - festive edition from 1976 featuring Elton John, John Thaw and Dennis Waterman

Porridge

Friday 23 December (5:15pm, BBC2) - 1976 Christmas special sees Reg Unwin trying to take Mr Barrowclough hostage

To the Manor Born

Thursday 29 December (7:00pm, BBC2) - Festive special from 1979. Audrey is preparing for Christmas

Victoria Wood

Sunday 18 December (7:40pm, BBC2) - a whole evening of special programmes and archive classics

Plus: Sky, Virgin and BT subscribers can see vintage episodes of the likes of Only Fools and Horses, The Vicar of Dibley and The Royle Family throughout the festive period on Gold. Check your Christmas issue of Radio Times for more details (out now).