Norton was keen to see if Perry could remember the answers to the Chandler-based questions, and it might have been 18 years since it first aired, but Perry looked decidedly confident about his challenge...

Perry was asked a trio of tricky questions – What phenomenon scares the bejeezus out of Chandler? What's the name of Chandler's father's all-male burlesque? What name is on the address label of Chandler's weekly TV guide? – and remembered them all...

The fourth, though, proved a little trickier...

It seems Friends fans – and Matthew Perry himself – still aren't too sure what Chandler Bing does all day. When Graham Norton threw the question out to the audience, only two people raised their hands to answer and both failed to name his job title correctly.

If the stakes had been higher, someone would have just lost their apartment.