Friends star James Michael Tyler reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after joining reunion via video link

Last month, Friends favourite James Michael Tyler, who famously played Central Perk manager Gunther, featured in the reunion special, where he was one of the few guest stars to make an appearance.

Although he was not reunited with the cast in person, he appeared instead via video link, as opposed to the likes of Maggie Wheeler who was there in the flesh to bring a bit of Janice to the proceedings.

Many who wondered why he was not there in person now have the answer as Tyler has shared the sad news while speaking to The Today Show that he was unable to attend having been diagnosed with prostate cancer, for which he is now undergoing treatment.

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

Explaining the severity of his diagnosis, Tyler said: “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. It’s stage 4 now, late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

He has decided to tell his story in the hope that hearing his news could save the lives of others. “There are other options available to men if they catch it before me. Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable. If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”

Tyler appeared on Friends from the very first season as a background extra working in Central Perk but his comedic skills were soon noticed by the producers and it wasn’t long before he was a recurring guest on the show.

Gunther was memorably infatuated with Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and, while the love was never reciprocated, it did provide some hilarious moments, particularly when he began to turn on David Schwimmer’s Ross out of jealousy.

For support and information about cancer, visit macmillan.org.uk.

