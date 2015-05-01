"Friends is about that time in your life when your friends are your family," she said. "Once you start having a family, that changes. And you have new groups. It’s not that you don’t love those people anymore, but it changes. But to put them back together now when it’s no longer that time of their lives, there’s no reason for the show. That’s all the show was about – that time and those relationships."

"Someone asks me every day [about a reunion],” she added, speaking to Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t get upset. I understand that people want to relive that. But you can’t relive that. We can’t go back to that time in our lives."

Kauffman also suggests that some of the cast may not be in quite as good shape as they once were. "I’d rather have people’s memory of that be really wonderful than people going, ‘Oh, he doesn’t look good.’ That would be bad," she concludes, adding: "And let’s be honest, reunions generally suck."

She makes a convincing argument, and if it were anything but Friends we'd probably agree with her. But bringing back the gang still seems like a no-brainer to us.

We couldn't BE any keener, however many times we're told it's not on the cards...