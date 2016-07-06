Friday Night Dinner is back more more silliness, sibling rivalry – and squirrels
Better check that glass of tap water isn't full of salt...
Hello Bambinos. It might technically be Wednesday but Friday Night Dinner is back - and it looks as brilliant as ever.
Channel 4's 'family' comedy is returning for a fourth series and we can expect extra portions of squirrel, a healthy spoonful of silliness and a side of nakedness.
What can we expect from series four?
Well, "Jonny comes back from Las Vegas with a wife, Adam is left stranded outside in only his pyjama top - and no pyjama bottoms, Dad invites a friend over who speaks with his eyes closed, Mum is forced to pretend her mother has just died, neighbour Jim - who’s terrified of his own dog - gets a cat, and ’Horrible Grandma’ returns for more horribleness."
That enough for you?
Friday Night Dinner returns to Channel 4 on Friday 22nd July