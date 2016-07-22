Tonight's opening episode doesn't disappoint. Martin's being suitably eccentric. He's dressed like Oscar Wilde and nervously shovelling tablespoons of plain flour into his mouth because an old university friend is coming to dinner.

He used to live with two Tonys you see. One he liked, and one who was strange and blinked too slowly. The nice Tony "got in touch via the computer" and now he's coming over for dinner. Only, he's not the nice one. Martin's got their "s***ing surnames" mixed up and "bloody blinkface" has just rung the doorbell instead.

Cue much awkwardness, tears, colossal lies and an epic made-up prayer to mark the death of a family member who is very much still living and breathing.

Sound confusing? Well, the Goodmans tell the tale better than me. Dinner's at 10pm on Channel 4. Don't be late, bambinos.