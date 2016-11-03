It will follow Stath's day-to-day antics at 'Michael & Eagle Lets', a dodgy London lettings agency run by Stath's father, Solaki. Equally inept Sophie, Stath's sister, is also employed there on continual work experience.

Stath has big ambitions to take over the family business one day, but is hampered by his personal shortcomings in the cut-throat world of the London property market.

Jamie Demetriou said: “Stath is an imbecile. I hope the only thing I have in common with him is a love of Euro RnB. I've been reading and applauding Robert's work since I was born. I can't believe he's now cooking me granola every morning and sending me letters from fake independent corporations saying I owe them thousands of pounds.”

More like this

Robert Popper (below) added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of a show that has the potential to change, not just the future of comedy, but, I believe, the future of mankind and all life on Earth.”

Advertisement

The comedy will air on E4 in 2017.