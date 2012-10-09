What do you remember about your freshers' week?

I went to one of the newer Cambridge colleges (Robinson), which had a more casual, less stuffy reputation than, say, Trinity and as a state school boy I thought there wouldn't be anything too posh or scary to cope with. I slightly panicked, then, when straight after the matriculation photograph I was offered the choice of a glass of sweet or dry sherry. I'd never had sherry before so I chose the dry one because I assumed that was more sophisticated. It was like drinking petrol.

Advertisement

What kind of a fresher were you?

I'm quite proud of the way I really jumped into it but I was probably a bit ghastly. I was funny which helped; I was already 20 which helped; and my mother had recently died which I'm afraid to say also helped: I oozed with the studied vulnerability of a young man who thinks he is about due a massive amount of (safe!) sex. I'm delighted to say that it worked.