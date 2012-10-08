What do you remember about your university days?

Being sprayed with foam in a smelly club. I can understand why you might have a foam party in Ibiza but not in Manchester on a Tuesday night. It was just disgusting.

There was another club night where you had to go in a coloured T-shirt: red if you were in a relationship; amber if you weren’t sure; and green if you were up for it. So obviously there was a sea of men wearing green, five women wearing red dresses and one big munter in the middle of the dance-floor wearing green. It was not a successful night in terms of meeting a future wife.

Did you get involved in any extra-curricular activities?

I ran a student comedy night. The first night we did it our headliner pulled out at the last minute so I had to frantically call round to find a replacement. Someone gave me the name of a stand-up based up north that I'd never heard of and he kindly agreed to do it for no money. It was John Bishop.

More like this

Where did you live?

The Tower: a former council flat block that had been converted into university accommodation. It is notorious in Manchester as a tower of decadence and debauchery. People used to do the “tower challenge” where you had to down a shot on each floor and would always find someone passed out on each level. I lived on the 14th floor and never got any sleep.

What was your tipple of choice?

Jagermeister. It was always Jagermeister.

And nourishment?

I didn't really eat any Hall food because they always used to serve it at ridiculous times. I had a whole book of meal tokens that I never used. Maybe I should go and cash them in now.

Advertisement

Fresh Meat was your first proper acting role. How does it compare to stand-up?

I’m enjoying it but it’s very different because there’s so much more spontaneity in stand-up. You know whether you live or die in a moment, whereas this is quite stop and start, and it’s hard to gauge whether you’re doing it right. Maybe I should have gone in at the shallow end – taken a part in EastEnders perhaps.