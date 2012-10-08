What did you get up to in freshers' week?

Oh you know, the usual – woke up with a TV on my back and sick in my shoes. I can't claim it was some kind of tropical disease, sadly; I’d knocked over a shelving unit after over-indulging.

What was your tipple of choice?

Bad, fizzy Fosters lager. Just before closing time there would be a panicked dash to the bar and I’d order an extra two pints and an Apple Sourz – that revolting green liqueur – to round the evening off in style. No wonder I was always having to hoover up sick the morning after.

Any other embarrassing memories?

Phoning my dad all the time, saying: "please, I'm really sorry that I've spent all that money you gave me, can I have just a teeny bit more?" I couldn't adjust to a lower standard of living so I used to spend a fortune. Eventually, I learnt to survive on instant pasta like everyone else.

More like this

What did you study?

I started studying sport and human resources at Stirling University. I always wanted to be an actor but was advised to do something else. In a strange way, studying subjects I didn’t really like was a good motivator: it spurred me into acting and writing.

Advertisement

What advice would you give this year's freshers?

Avoid the traps of people in sporting groups taking you under their wing because there's a good chance you won’t be able to drink for the rest of your life.