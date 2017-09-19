The pair are already working on the special, and French confirmed that recent Emmy winner The Handmaid's Tale and trashy reality shows were in their headlights.

“There’s some ­Handmaid’s Tale in there," she told The Times. "We had fun with some of the costumes.”

Talking about reality shows set in holiday resorts, she said: "I am shocked by how they behave. You reckon they’d want to meet someone who would love, cherish and respect them. But instead they go out and get utterly hammered and are sh***ing in a bush and coming out and going ‘Yes!’, like men."

More like this

French and Saunders had a series of hit sketch shows that ran on-and-off for 20 years, until 2007. While they have regularly reunited over the years – almost religiously on Red Nose Day – this full-length episode is a very exciting prospect for fans. Have a gander at their most recent Red Nose Day sketch below to whet the appetite.

Advertisement

French and Saunders is expected to air on Christmas Day 2017