Netflix paid $200m for the short term, non-exclusive rights to a collection of CBS programmes in 2011, this list included Frasier, but the streaming giants no longer possess the rights.

How many episodes of Frasier are there?

In total there are 264 episodes of Frasier.

How many seasons of Frasier are there?

Frasier ran for 11 seasons and, despite not producing a new episode since 2004, Grammer has suggested that he would love to bring the sitcom back to our screens.

Who is in the cast of Frasier?

Kelsey Grammer takes the lead role as Frasier. Jane Leeves plays live-in Mancunian housekeeper, Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce plays Frasier’s brother, Niles, and John Mahoney plays Martin Crane, their father.

What is Frasier about?

The events in Frasier follow psychiatrist, Dr. Frasier Crane, who returns to his hometown of Seattle following the events depicted in Cheers. Having seen his marriage end in Boston he moves home but ends up looking after, and living with, his immobile elderly father and regularly arguing with his brother, Niles.

Frasier hosts a radio show on KACL and the show’s producer, Roz Doyle, played by Peri Gilpin, becomes another central character.

The brothers intellectual egos see them clash with their more down-to-earth father, just as the brothers rivalry sees them clash with each other.

Where was Frasier filmed?

Most of Frasier was filmed on Stage 25 at Paramount Studios and some locations in LA were used. However, one episode, ‘The 1000th Show’ was filmed in Seattle.

Where was Frasier set?

Frasier was set in the Cranes’ hometown of Seattle. The Seattle skyline was outlined in the opening titles at the start of each episode.

When did Fraiser first air and when did it end?

Frasier was first broadcast in 1993 and the final episode aired in 2004.

Kelsey Grammer told James Corden on The Late Late Show that a group of writers were working on putting Frasier into a different setting for a comeback. He hinted that more Frasier might be possible and any new episode would likely be set in Chicago.

Who wrote Frasier?

Frasier was created by American trio, David Agnell. Peter Casey and David Lee.

