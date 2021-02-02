How to watch Frasier – where to watch and stream episodes in the UK
Everything you need to know about watching the classic sitcom this side of the Atlantic.
Published:
Spanning 10 years, 11 seasons and 37 Emmys, it’s no wonder Frasier is often considered one of the best sitcoms of all time.
The Cheers spin-off’s first episode aired in 1993 and became a great comedy in its own right, starring Kelsey Grammer in the titular role.
The actor has been open to the possibility of a reboot and, at one point, it looked like we would see Frasier back on screen in 2020. Although that hasn’t happened, a revival may still be in the works. Variety reported in February 2021 that Paramount Plus (Paramount’s streaming service) was eyeing a Frasier reboot, so there’s still hope we’ll see the Cranes make a comeback yet.
In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about watching classic episodes of the American sitcom in the UK.
How to watch Frasier in the UK?
Frasier airs weekdays on Channel 4 from 8:55am. RadioTimes.com has also contacted Channel 4 for comment on whether the broadcaster would acquire the reported Frasier spin-off.
Is Frasier available to stream in the UK?
Unfortunately, Frasier is currently not available on any of the usual streaming services. However, that is likely to change, should a revival go ahead. We’ll keep you updated if that happens.
Frasier cast
Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier Crane
Grammer plays the titular role, which he first portrayed in Cheers. Frasier follows the pedantic yet good-hearted psychiatrist as he returns to his hometown in Seattle after his divorce from Lilith Sternin (whom he married in Cheers). He becomes the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show and helps care for his father. Grammer has had a prolific career since, appearing in Boss, Wings, Toy Story 2, Modern Family and many more.
David Hyde Pierce plays Niles Crane
Fraser’s fastidious younger brother is also a psychiatrist who works in a private practice and develops a crush on the Cranes’ live-in housekeeper (and their father’s physiotherapist) Daphne Moon. The pair are fiercely competitive and enjoy intellectual pursuits. Hyde Pierce is also known for playing Frank Prady in The Good Wife.
Jane Leeves plays Daphne Moon
The English actress, who had her film debut as a dancer in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, is the Cranes’ eccentric housekeeper and Niles’ love interest. She is a physiotherapist and helps care for Martin Crane. Though she is oblivious to his feelings in the first few seasons, (spoiler alert) they eventually get married and have a baby.
Peri Gilpin plays Roz Doyle
Gilpin stars as the self-assured producer of Frasier’s radio show. She has a smooth voice, which the listeners love, and a prolific dating life, which she isn’t ashamed of. Gilpin has gone on to voice many characters in video games and animations, including Superman and Justice League animated series.
John Mahoney plays Martin Crane
The late John Mahoney played Frasier’s father who, unlike his sons, is unpretentious and down-to-earth. He is an army veteran and retired police detective who suffered a gunshot wound while on duty. At the beginning of the series, he and Frasier are estranged and much of the show focused on their relationship.
Recurring and guest stars
Considering the show’s long run, it’s no surprise it had a many recurring and guest stars, including appearances from Cheers characters. Ted Danson himself even reprised the role of Sam Malone, with Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith (played by Bebe Neuwrith) also appearing intermittently.
Other regular characters included Dan Butler’s Bob ‘Bulldog’ Briscoe, who is the host of Gonzo Sports Show and Frasier’s rival, Marsha Mason’s Sherry Dempsey (Martin’s girlfriend) and Patrick Kerr’s tech assistant and Star Trek nerd Noel Shempsky.
For inspiration on what to watch next check out our TV Guide.