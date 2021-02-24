Frasier reboot is confirmed, as Kelsey Grammer reprises iconic role

Hot on the skyscraper heels of Sex and the City, another classic American show has confirmed that its on its way back to our screens.

After rumours began surfacing, streaming service Paramount+ has confirmed that a Frasier reboot is in the works, with star Kelsey Grammer reprising his popular role as Frasier Crane.

The original comedy series told the story of a Seattle psychiatrist who became a radio presenter, and ran from 1993-2004. Fans have been missing it ever since.

Details are scarce at this stage – all we really know is that the project has the green light and Grammer has signed on the dotted line. Deadline is reporting that Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles, is also in talks to star in the new show, but there is no more news about casting yet. We do know that the series will sit on Paramount’s streaming service alongside the original series and Grammer is thrilled to be part of it.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” he said in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Meanwhile, President of CBS Studios David Stapf says he’s excited to give fans the show they’ve been asking for. “Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling. There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe [Cristalli, co-writer], Chris [Harris, co-writer] and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

