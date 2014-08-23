“I’m doing Live at the Apollo next month [and] I’ve got a stand up spot planned, a sort of Live at the Apollo version of that kind of show for Scottish independence,” he revealed, before announcing another Independence themed show: “I’m working on an iPlayer pilot for the referendum which is a bit like Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe or something like that, but we’ve not quite got into it yet.

Frankie Boyle recently marked his return to the BBC with an iPlayer-only comedy short, co-starring Bob Mortimer. Asked by interviewer Richard Osman if he enjoyed the increased freedom of the Internet, Boyle was noncommittal:

“All I know is I’m doing a show online with iPlayer at the minute, and we’re told that the compliance is exactly the same.” At another point in the session, he described the BBC’s decision to make BBC Three online only as “the worst f*cking decision they could have possibly made.”