Boyle performed a similar show following the Scottish referendum result last September, which saw the comedian make characteristically bold and often outrageous statements about the vote.

The comedian hasn't had a show on a BBC television channel since leaving Mock the Week in 2009, although he has found a new outlet via iPlayer. Last year, as well as his special on the Scottish referendum, Boyle created a sketch show with Bob Mortimer called Frankie Boyle and Bob Mortimer’s Cookery Show.

He told an audience at the Edinburgh International Television Festival last year that just because his shows were online, that didn't mean he had more freedom to be controversial than if he was making comedy for TV. "We’re told that the compliance is exactly the same," he explained.

It's one of a series of iPlayer comedy exclusives announced today: Toast of London star Matt Berry has a new series of comedy shorts in April called Matt Berry Does..., while emerging comedians will celebrate modern Muslim culture in Fast Cuts (working title) from June.