Frankie Boyle named Britain's most offensive stand-up comedian
Over 100 British-based comics respond to a survey commissioned by Dave
Comic Frankie Boyle will be celebrating today after having been named the nation's most offensive stand-up comedian by a jury of his peers.
The acerbic Scottish comic is best known for his appearances on topical panel show Mock the Week and his own Channel 4 series Tramadol Nights, and was recently involved in a storm over controversial remarks made about Katie Price's disabled son.
Boyle beat off competition including Jerry Sadowitz, Jim Davidson and Roy Chubby Brown to claim the title in a survey carried out by TV channel Dave to promote their new series One Night Stand.
Over 100 British-based comics, including Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Dave Gorman and Rhod Gilbert, voted in the survey, which also named Daniel Kitson the "comedian's comedian", followed by Billy Connolly, Eddie Izzard and Tommy Cooper.
