Boyle beat off competition including Jerry Sadowitz, Jim Davidson and Roy Chubby Brown to claim the title in a survey carried out by TV channel Dave to promote their new series One Night Stand.

Over 100 British-based comics, including Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Dave Gorman and Rhod Gilbert, voted in the survey, which also named Daniel Kitson the "comedian's comedian", followed by Billy Connolly, Eddie Izzard and Tommy Cooper.

