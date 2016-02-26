She'll star alongside Frozen's Kristen Bell as well as Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper in the 13-episode series, in a role which she has described as a "dream come true."

The new sitcom, from The Office, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Mike Schur, follows Eleanor (Bell), a woman from New Jersey who starts to question what it means to be good, before deciding to turn over a new leaf and make up for her past behaviour.

Jamil will play "wealthy and glamorous Tessa, well educated in England, effortlessly conversant in almost anything and loving to host parties and be the center of attention", according to Deadline.