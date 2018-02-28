Flight of the Conchords was born, and the Kiwi folk comedy pair went on to have their own award-winning BBC Radio 2 series, as well as a hit television comedy series on HBO of the same name.

They also released two albums, one self-titled in 2008, and another named I Told You I Was Freaky in 2009.

For their UK tour, they'll be dusting off old favourites, like Leggy Blonde and Inner City Pressure for what promises to be an evening filled with comedy and musical entertainment.

Flight of the Conchords will visit the following venues. Click below for tickets and further information.

5-7 March - Portsmouth Guildhall

9-11 March - York Barbican Centre

13-15 March - Milton Keynes Theatre

18-20 March - London Eventim Apollo

22 March - Birmingham Genting Arena

23 March - Manchester Arena

26 March - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

27 March - Leeds First Direct Arena

29-30 March - London The O2

1 April - Liverpool Echo Arena

3 April - London The O2