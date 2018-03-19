Clement also took to Twitter to wish Bret the best…

A statement on the band’s website also reads: “Due to a hand injury that Bret McKenzie has suffered, Metropolis Music, Live Nation Entertainment, Chambers Touring and Flight of the Conchords regrettably announce the postponement and imminent rescheduling of the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour.

“Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their UK fans, who have waited so patiently.

“Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of dates. More information to follow.”