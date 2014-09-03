Clement appeared to confirm the show in an interview with the Guardian, in which he said: "It was supposed to be this year but then we decided to put [his new film] What We Do in the Shadows out ourselves."

Details of the new show are scarce (and not officially confirmed by HBO), and rumours that it is a third series of Flight of the Conchords have since been rubbished by Clement on Twitter.

Before this rumour gets out of hand - we are not working on a 4 ep Conchords show for hbo... https://t.co/q1607H5vg8 — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 2, 2014

He did say in the Guardian interview, though, that a Flight of the Conchords reunion – primarily a film or more gigs –would be something he'd be up for in the future.

“We talk about a movie every so often,” he said. “Sometimes it feels like we lost a lot of impetus over the last couple of years but we all want to do a musical. It would be good to do something all together, I miss playing Flight of the Conchords gigs.”

Flight of the Conchords last reunited for a successful New Zealand tour in 2012, which sold out in just ten minutes.