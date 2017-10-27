The distant future: the year 2018. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are touring the UK in a massive stadium tour as Flight of the Conchords, "New Zealand's fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo".

Advertisement

And you can get tickets for this now. Well, almost: tickets for the tour go on sale Friday October 27 at 10am via Metropolis Music.